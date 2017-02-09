Kennesaw State Hosting Second Cohort ...

Kennesaw State Hosting Second Cohort of Young Southeast Asian Leaders

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Newswise

A group of students from Southeast Asia will study civic engagement and explore the Southern roots of the struggle for civil and human rights in the U.S. during a five-week leadership institute at Kennesaw State University. The Institute is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 1 Dan Presley 22
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC