Hoppin' history: Alabama craft breweries create history-inspired beers for state's bicentennial
On Friday, Alabama will officially kick off its bicentennial celebration, a three-year-long party leading up to Dec. 14, 2019, the 200th anniversary of the day that Alabama officially became a state. The Alabama Brewers Guild, in cooperation with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, has enlisted breweries from across fair Alabama to concoct a series of bicentennial beers, each honoring one of the state's five capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC