Hoppin' history: Alabama craft brewer...

Hoppin' history: Alabama craft breweries create history-inspired beers for state's bicentennial

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Anniston Star

On Friday, Alabama will officially kick off its bicentennial celebration, a three-year-long party leading up to Dec. 14, 2019, the 200th anniversary of the day that Alabama officially became a state. The Alabama Brewers Guild, in cooperation with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, has enlisted breweries from across fair Alabama to concoct a series of bicentennial beers, each honoring one of the state's five capitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... Feb 25 Mikey 3
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC