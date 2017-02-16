Henry Allen poses at his former high ...

Henry Allen poses at his former high school now the R.B. Hudson Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Henry Allen, Selma's first black firefighter and fire chief, poses at his former high school now the R.B. Hudson Middle School, which was were he first became involved in advocacy, in Selma, Alabama on March 5, 2015. Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday where civil rights marchers attempting to walk to the Alabama capitol in Montgomery for voters' rights clashed with police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) 6 hr Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC