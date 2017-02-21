Finding the Intersection Brings Us Cl...

Finding the Intersection Brings Us Closer to a Beloved Community

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Advocate

As I looked out on the 6,000 women and men, boys and girls, transgender and cisgender, of every hue, background, and orientation at the Women's March in Asbury Park, N.J., January 21, I was reminded of the March on Washington, the Selma to Montgomery March, and the Martin Luther King-led March to Boston Common. It was the enthusiasm in the crowd, the music, the signs, the laughter, candor, and hope etched on the faces of those present that were the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC