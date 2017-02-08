Don't abridge protest rights, prepare for them: editorial
President Donald Trump's controversial executive orders have sparked some of the biggest mass protests in the United States since the 1960s. That's the protesters' constitutional right, rights that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who led marches from Selma, Alabama to Chicago, called the "only weapon that we have in our hands."
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 1
|Dan Presley
|22
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
