CONFIRMED: Jeff Sessions Is America's Newest Attorney General
The Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions in a 52-47 vote as the next U.S. attorney general Wednesday night. Only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, voted yes.
