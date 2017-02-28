Civil rights activist stops in Wausau
A civil rights legend stopped in Wausau Monday night to share her story. Lynda Blackmon Lowery was the youngest person to march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama more than four decades ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|Feb 25
|Mikey
|3
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC