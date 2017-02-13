'Carried along with the tide'

As an 11-year-old African-American in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, Ala., in 1965, Benson Webb didn't really understand what was going on around him. But he did know the look of fear, displayed both on the faces of those who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King and other activists, and those who wanted to but were afraid of the consequences.

