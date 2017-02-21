Blacks and whites join in opposition ...

Blacks and whites join in opposition to fees in Alabama city

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Blacks who celebrate the civil rights movement and whites who commemorate the Civil War are suddenly finding themselves fighting on the same side in historic Selma, Alabama: against City Hall. Both groups say the city is squeezing them with demands for thousands of dollars in up-front payments to stage annual events that bring tens of thousands of visitors to an otherwise sleepy community where unemployment is high and boarded-up homes and businesses are a common sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Feb 16 Dan Presley 23
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Feb 4 The Key 28
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC