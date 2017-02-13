Black History Month: Henry Allen, Selma's first African-American fire chief

Henry Allen, Selma's first black firefighter and fire chief, poses at his former high school now the R.B. Hudson Middle School, which was were he first became involved in advocacy, in Selma, Alabama on March 5, 2015. Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday where civil rights marchers attempting to walk to the Alabama capitol in Montgomery for voters' rights clashed with police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

