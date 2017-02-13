2 Selma men confess to string of violent robberies, including church hold-up
Selma police say two men have confessed to a string of violent crimes that happened over the past six months, including a recent attack on local church leaders. Orlando Chaney, 19, and Joshua Hardy, 19, both of Selma, have each been charged with nine counts of robbery in the first degree, four counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and possession of an illegal firearm.
