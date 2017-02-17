1965 Selma to Montgomery March Fast Facts
Facts:Throughout March of 1965, a group of demonstrators faced violence as they attempted to march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, to demand the right to vote for black people. One of the pivotal days was March 7, when 17 people were injured by police, including future Congressman John Lewis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJCW-AM Gray.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Dan Presley
|23
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Feb 4
|The Key
|28
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC