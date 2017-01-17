Two honored for service in Dr. King's memoryJanuary 17th, 2017

Dezmond Wheeler throws up his hand at the end of his performance of "Glory," the theme song from the film "Selma," with Rachel Ross, during a ceremony at Western New Mexico University's Light Hall in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. A nearly full crowd at Western's Light Hall responded with an "Amen" Monday afternoon as Brewer Hill Baptist Church Pastor Earseye Ross rallied the crowd during the university's annual celebration commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the day dedicated to his memory.

