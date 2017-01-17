Two honored for service in Dr. King's...

Two honored for service in Dr. King's memoryJanuary 17th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Dezmond Wheeler throws up his hand at the end of his performance of "Glory," the theme song from the film "Selma," with Rachel Ross, during a ceremony at Western New Mexico University's Light Hall in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. A nearly full crowd at Western's Light Hall responded with an "Amen" Monday afternoon as Brewer Hill Baptist Church Pastor Earseye Ross rallied the crowd during the university's annual celebration commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the day dedicated to his memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Jan 10 Dan Presley 16
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC