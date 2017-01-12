Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Senior sources initially said Trump would visit the museum, but ABC has learned that the visit was removed from his calendar due to scheduling issues and was not fully planned out. Trump is expected to visit the museum sometime after he assumes office, the sources say.
