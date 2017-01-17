The Latest: Senate panel approves Mattis for defense post
Rep. Terri Sewell, an African-American Democrat who represents Selma, Alabama, has issued a public invitation to President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. John Lewis to end their feud and cross the famed Edmund Pettus Bridge together as a sign of unity. Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who shed blood along with other freedom marchers at Selma, has declared he does not consider Trump to be legitimately elected and is boycotting his inauguration.
