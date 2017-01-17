The Latest: Senate panel approves Mat...

The Latest: Senate panel approves Mattis for defense post

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Rep. Terri Sewell, an African-American Democrat who represents Selma, Alabama, has issued a public invitation to President-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. John Lewis to end their feud and cross the famed Edmund Pettus Bridge together as a sign of unity. Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who shed blood along with other freedom marchers at Selma, has declared he does not consider Trump to be legitimately elected and is boycotting his inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Jan 10 Dan Presley 16
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC