The Latest: Florida Rep. Rutherford still in hospital
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice progra... Rep. John Rutherford's chief of staff says doctors are pleased with his recovery but they want to eliminate all of the inflammation that resulted from an allergic reaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|Dan Presley
|18
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC