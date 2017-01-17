The Latest: Florida Rep. Rutherford still in hospital

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice progra... Rep. John Rutherford's chief of staff says doctors are pleased with his recovery but they want to eliminate all of the inflammation that resulted from an allergic reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.