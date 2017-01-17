Rejoice! There's A John Lewis Documentary Headed To PBS
Get in the Way will focus on the congressman's early life as the son of a sharecropper and follow him as he morphs into the preeminent civil rights leader. Lewis will narrate the documentary, recounting stories of sit-ins and the historic march in Selma, Alabama.
