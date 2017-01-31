On Vacation - Selma, Ala.

On Vacation - Selma, Ala.

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Moultrie News

Middle school students and chaperones from University School of the Lowcountry walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., a significant site in the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.

