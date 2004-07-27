Obama, in final speech, to declare faith in power of change

In this July 27, 2004, file photo, Barack Obama, then-candidate for the Senate from Illinois, speaks to delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston. Now an elder statesman, President Barack Obama will return Tuesday to the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president: a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.

