Member of Selma's 'Courageous Eight' to speak Thursday
Frederick Douglas Reese, a civil rights activist, educator, member of Selma's "Courageous Eight" and minister, will speak Thursday at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. program organized by Calhoun Community College's Black Student Alliance.
