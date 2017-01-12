Lawmakers condemn Trump for attack on John Lewis
Pushing back against Trump's criticism that Lewis is "all talk" and "no action or results," Democrats and one Republican recalled Lewis's role in the civil rights movement and painted him as a tooth-and-nail defender of justice. Sasse said Lewis's "talk" changed the world, while Wyden called him an "American hero" and Harris said he "deserves better than this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 10
|Dan Presley
|16
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC