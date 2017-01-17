Jeff Sessions suited to lead Justice ...

Jeff Sessions suited to lead Justice Department

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Justice Department needs a leader who can rise above partisan bickering and enforce justice with impartiality. As a result, I sincerely hope our senators from Pennsylvania, specifically Sen. Bob Casey, support Jeff Sessions' nomination to serve as the next U.S. Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Jan 19 Dan Presley 18
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC