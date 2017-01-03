Jeff Sessions Could Return Criminal Justice to the Jim Crow Era

On September 12, 1986, Earl McGahee, a 29-year-old African-American man, was convicted of murdering his ex-wife and another student at George Wallace Community College in Selma, Alabama, and sentenced to death. Though the trial took place in Selma's Dallas County, which was 55 percent black and the birthplace of the Voting Rights Act , McGahee was convicted by an all-white jury because prosecutors struck all twenty-four eligible African-American jurors from the case.

