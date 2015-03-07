'I will miss Air Force One': Obama re...

'I will miss Air Force One': Obama returns to White House ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GlobalNews

Obama's roundtrip to his Chicago hometown, where he delivered the speech , marked the 445th time that he's flown aboard the familiar, eye-catching blue and white U.S. government airplane with the presidential insignia emblazoned on the side, according to White House press secretary Josh Earnest. President Barack Obama smiles as he looks down at the legislation he just had signed awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to the people who participated in the "Bloody Sunday" march, Turnaround Tuesday, or the final Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March in March of 1965, at his desk aboard Air Force One Saturday, March 7, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Tue Dan Presley 16
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC