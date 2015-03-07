'I will miss Air Force One': Obama returns to White House ...

Obama's roundtrip to his Chicago hometown, where he delivered the speech , marked the 445th time that he's flown aboard the familiar, eye-catching blue and white U.S. government airplane with the presidential insignia emblazoned on the side, according to White House press secretary Josh Earnest. President Barack Obama smiles as he looks down at the legislation he just had signed awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to the people who participated in the "Bloody Sunday" march, Turnaround Tuesday, or the final Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March in March of 1965, at his desk aboard Air Force One Saturday, March 7, 2015.

