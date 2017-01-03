Free screening for MLK Day
"Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot" will be presented as a free community screening in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 16 - at 1 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. The short film tells the story of a courageous group of students and teachers who, along with other activists, fought a nonviolent battle to win voting rights for African Americans in the South. On March 7, 1965, 600 civil rights activists left Selma, Ala., on foot, marching for dignity and equality.
