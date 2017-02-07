Former ALEA secretary Spencer Collier...

Former ALEA secretary Spencer Collier named Selma police chief

Monday Jan 30

Former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Spencer Collier has been appointed by Selma Mayor Darrio Melton to serve as the city's next police chief, officials announced on Monday. Melton is set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. where a swearing-in ceremony will be held for Collier.

