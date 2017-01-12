Family of slain Selma teen grows frustrated
The family of a Selma teen killed in late 2016 is wondering how much longer they'll have to wait before anyone is held accountable. More than two months after Derrick Nichols' body was found by a hunter off River Road, his family is getting a bit frustrated.
