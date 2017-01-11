Eloquence and literary power make President Obama one of the nation's great orators

Moments after he was elected as the country's first black president in 2008, Barack Obama stepped on a Chicago stage and mingled poetry with optimism, praising Americans who were not afraid to "put their hands on the arc of history and bend it once more toward the hope of a better day." Whether as candidate or president, Obama knew it came down to words, the way they spun and gathered, lifted and fell on precise beats with restrained flourish.

