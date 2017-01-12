Disqualify Trump's AG pick over voting rights | Opinion
U.S. Sen. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III , not only should not be confirmed as U.S. attorney general, he should never have been nominated. Booker is in no way, shape or form anti-establishment or militant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 10
|Dan Presley
|16
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC