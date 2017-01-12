Cory Booker Protests Against Jeff Sessions' Confirmation And Makes History Doing It
Democratic Senator Cory Booker broke tradition when he protested during Wednesday's hearing for Trump's Attorney General selection, Jeff Sessions. During day two of the hearing for President-elect Donald Trump 's pick for Attorney General, Democratic Senator Cory Booker made an unprecedented move when he testified against fellow Senator Jeff Sessions .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 10
|Dan Presley
|16
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC