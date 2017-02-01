Completing the Ghettoization of the D...

Completing the Ghettoization of the Democratic Party by Commenter GoneWithTheWind

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: American Digest

"Ghettoization is a slow motion process which fools the eye and the mind. It allows the Left to place the blame [for decay and decline] on whites and the right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Wed Dan Presley 22
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16) Jul '16 Guest 1
lost child (Feb '10) Jun '16 Anonymous 3
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC