Clive McFarlane: John Lewis' actions make the case for his character Posted at

When U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, moral leader and American hero, questioned his legitimacy as president-elect, Donald Trump, in his typical schoolyard and uneducated rant, took to Twitter to denounce the congressman as “All talk, talk, talk - no action or results,” and to denigrate Mr. Lewis' congressional districts as being “in horrible shape and falling apart .” This racist view of black Americans as not just the product of crime- and drug-infested communities, but as the creators of those environments, has long been the perspective of many Americans, and is perhaps why so many of them answered Mr. Trump's clarion call to possibly strip some Americans of the protections guaranteed by the nation's Constitution.

