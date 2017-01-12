Bridging civil rights gap with Legos
Students work on Monday to assemble a bridge inspired by the Edmund Pettus Bridge where police clashed with civil right protesters in Selma, Ala., on March 7, 1965. Williams College students and local kids work together on Monday assembling a Lego bridge inspired by the Edmund Pettus Bridge where police clashed with civil right protesters in Selma, Ala.
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 10
|Dan Presley
|16
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
