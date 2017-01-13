Bridge Street Theatre to Celebrate Black History Month with Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom
In celebration of Black History Month, an electrifying first-hand account of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery takes the stage at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre on February 10, 11, and 12. "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom" tells the moving, true story of one of the youngest participants, Lynda Blackmon, who struggled nonviolently alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. to help secure the right of African-Americans to vote. Jailed nine times before her fifteenth birthday, her stirring and inspiring tale lets audiences of all ages experience the courage it took to help change American history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 10
|Dan Presley
|16
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC