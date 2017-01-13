Bridge Street Theatre to Celebrate Black History Month with Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom

In celebration of Black History Month, an electrifying first-hand account of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery takes the stage at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre on February 10, 11, and 12. "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom" tells the moving, true story of one of the youngest participants, Lynda Blackmon, who struggled nonviolently alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. to help secure the right of African-Americans to vote. Jailed nine times before her fifteenth birthday, her stirring and inspiring tale lets audiences of all ages experience the courage it took to help change American history.

