As Attorney General, Sessions will pu...

As Attorney General, Sessions will put his own spin on 'justice for all': Cynthia Tucker

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: PennLive.com

In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Dec 18 Dan Presley 15
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC