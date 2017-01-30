Activist Leads Discussion
The Simsbury Public Library screened Come Walk in My Shoes , a documentary that chronicles the pivotal Civil Rights march in Selma, Alabama, and Congressman John R. Lewis ' role in the struggle that continues into the 21st Century. Art Miller, an author, radio host, and Deacon at St. Mary's Church, led a discussion after the viewing.
