2 Arkansans recall melee in '65 march in Alabama

Fayetteville attorney Jim Rose III walks ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. as he leads a march alongside local preachers in 1965 in Selma, Ala., after Rose had taken a photograph of the group. Rose was a military intelligence officer assigned to Alabama in 1963-1966 where he witnessed the Civil Rights struggle in Selma and collected information about Martin Luther King Jr.'s time there.

