2 Arkansans recall melee in '65 march in Alabama
Fayetteville attorney Jim Rose III walks ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. as he leads a march alongside local preachers in 1965 in Selma, Ala., after Rose had taken a photograph of the group. Rose was a military intelligence officer assigned to Alabama in 1963-1966 where he witnessed the Civil Rights struggle in Selma and collected information about Martin Luther King Jr.'s time there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Jan 23
|Dan Presley
|19
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
|lost child (Feb '10)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC