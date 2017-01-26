2 Arkansans recall melee in '65 march in Alabama

2 Arkansans recall melee in '65 march...

Friday Jan 20

Fayetteville attorney Jim Rose III walks ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. as he leads a march alongside local preachers in 1965 in Selma, Ala., after Rose had taken a photograph of the group. Rose was a military intelligence officer assigned to Alabama in 1963-1966 where he witnessed the Civil Rights struggle in Selma and collected information about Martin Luther King Jr.'s time there.

