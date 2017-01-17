1 arrested, second sought in Christmas shooting death of elderly Dallas County woman
A Dallas County teenager has been denied bond after investigators say he fled to Mississippi following a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Christmas Day. His cousin is also facing charges in the case.
