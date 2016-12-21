Selma fire that killed mom, daughter with cerebral palsy, ruled an arson

A house fire that killed a mother and her child with special needs Thursday morning near downtown Selma has been deemed a case of arson, according to investigators. Katrina Moore, 44, and her daughter, Coleman Moore, 20, who spent much of her life in a wheelchair, battling cerebral palsy, were among five people in the house when the blaze started around 4:15 a.m. The other three managed to escape.

