March Book Three' Tops 10th Annual PW Graphic Novel Critics Poll
After winning the National Book Award for Young People's Literature - the first graphic novel ever to win an NBA - March Book Three has received yet another accolade, topping the annual PW Graphic Novel Critics's Poll with five votes. Published by IDW/Top Shelf Productions, the book is the final volume in the story of Rep. John Lewis's part in the struggle for civil rights, and includes the historic events of "Bloody Sunday" and the 25-year-old Lewis's historic role in the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Al.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Dec 18
|Dan Presley
|15
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC