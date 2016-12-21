March Book Three' Tops 10th Annual PW...

March Book Three' Tops 10th Annual PW Graphic Novel Critics Poll

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Publishers' Weekly

After winning the National Book Award for Young People's Literature - the first graphic novel ever to win an NBA - March Book Three has received yet another accolade, topping the annual PW Graphic Novel Critics's Poll with five votes. Published by IDW/Top Shelf Productions, the book is the final volume in the story of Rep. John Lewis's part in the struggle for civil rights, and includes the historic events of "Bloody Sunday" and the 25-year-old Lewis's historic role in the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Al.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Dec 18 Dan Presley 15
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at January 03 at 10:13AM CST

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,849

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC