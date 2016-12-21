March Book Three' Tops 10th Annual PW Graphic Novel Critics Poll

After winning the National Book Award for Young People's Literature - the first graphic novel ever to win an NBA - March Book Three has received yet another accolade, topping the annual PW Graphic Novel Critics's Poll with five votes. Published by IDW/Top Shelf Productions, the book is the final volume in the story of Rep. John Lewis's part in the struggle for civil rights, and includes the historic events of "Bloody Sunday" and the 25-year-old Lewis's historic role in the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Al.

