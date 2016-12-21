Historic Alabama hotel, built in 1837, focus of legal battle

A company that sought to redevelop a historic hotel overlooking the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama - the site of a bloody crackdown on Civil Rights marchers - says city leaders broke their contract for the hotel's sale. The Illinois-based company offered to purchase the St. James Hotel for $100,000 and commit $4.5 million to redevelop it, it maintains in the lawsuit.

