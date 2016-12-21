Historic Alabama hotel, built in 1837...

Historic Alabama hotel, built in 1837, focus of legal battle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A company that sought to redevelop a historic hotel overlooking the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama - the site of a bloody crackdown on Civil Rights marchers - says city leaders broke their contract for the hotel's sale. The Illinois-based company offered to purchase the St. James Hotel for $100,000 and commit $4.5 million to redevelop it, it maintains in the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Dec 18 Dan Presley 15
trump pence win Nov '16 Dan Presley 3
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Oct '16 Duncan 27
News Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p... Aug '16 Brian Hatcher 1
News A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16) Aug '16 coretta lioness 9... 15
Poll Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08) Jul '16 Waldo 13
Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn Jul '16 Guest 1
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC