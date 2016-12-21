From the Stacks: Graphic novel series depicts Civil Rights Movement

"March: Book Three" by John Lewis is the third in a series of graphic novels depicting the life of Congressman John Lewis and his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. Done in the graphic novel genre because of the influence of a 1950s comic, "Martin Luther King & The Montgomery Story," Lewis read in his youth, this series doesn't shy away from the brutality of the fight for equal rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.