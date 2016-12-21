Family of Selma arson victims speaks out for first time
Robert Moore did not live with his five siblings in the wooden framed home on Pettus Street, but he wishes he had because he might have been to save his sister and niece. Moore says a disabled brother relayed a horrifying story of when the flammable cocktail exploded in the screened-in porch early last Thursday morning around 4:15.
