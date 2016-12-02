a Prosa at CNN Get Jeff Sessions' - Hometown' Wronga by 150+ Miles
Sen. Jeff Sessions may have succeeded a Heflin for Alabama's spot in the U.S. Senate, but he isn't from a town called Heflin. In a segment that aired last month on CNN multiple times shortly after President-elect Donald Trump announced Sessions would be his pick to fill the attorney general post in his cabinet, network correspondent Gary Tuchman visited Heflin, AL and it was identified as Sessions' "hometown."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Selma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14)
|Dec 18
|Dan Presley
|15
|trump pence win
|Nov '16
|Dan Presley
|3
|District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Duncan
|27
|Selma police officers go on strike in wake of p...
|Aug '16
|Brian Hatcher
|1
|A few weeks before he died, Malcolm X endured a... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|coretta lioness 9...
|15
|Johnny Leashore should apologize to Selma for: (Sep '08)
|Jul '16
|Waldo
|13
|Selma Memories of Payday with Rip Torn
|Jul '16
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC