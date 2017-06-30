Star quarterback, graduate with cereb...

Star quarterback, graduate with cerebral palsy forge bond

Monday Jun 5

A beaming Tyler Neitz clutched the hand of Logan Leiby when he stopped at his Hummels Wharf home for a visit early Saturday evening. It was a similar gesture the friends shared a few days earlier when Leiby, a junior at Selinsgrove High School, escorted Neitz to his high school commencement and sat with him throughout the ceremony.

