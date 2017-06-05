Rain expected for the midstate through Saturday
More than an inch of rain is expected fall around most of central Pennsylvania from Thursday night through Saturday, according to forecasters. "The unseasonably cool start to May looks like it will end with a soaking rain event Friday and Saturday," according to the National Weather Service at State College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC