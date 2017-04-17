Public meetings scheduled to discuss Susquehanna River bass proposal
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has scheduled three public meetings to collect comments on a proposal to remove the closed season on Smallmouth and Largemouth Bass at the middle and lower Susquehanna and lower Juniata rivers. The proposal - outlined at the January quarterly business meeting - would allow anglers to practice catch-and-release fishing for bass from May 1 through mid-June.
