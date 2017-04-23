One Dead After Fatal Motorcycle Crash...

One Dead After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Snyder County

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Snyder County this weekend. According to a release from State Police, a 49-year-old William Adams of Mason, West Virginia was killed sometime between Saturday and Sunday on Route 204, north of Fetter Road, near Selinsgrove.

