One Dead After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Snyder County
Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Snyder County this weekend. According to a release from State Police, a 49-year-old William Adams of Mason, West Virginia was killed sometime between Saturday and Sunday on Route 204, north of Fetter Road, near Selinsgrove.
