Thunderstorms moving through parts of the midstate

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: PennLive.com

Parts of Perry, Northumberland, Juniata, Dauphin and Snyder counties could see thunderstorms and hail until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. "At 7:57 a.m., Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Mexico, Juniata County, moving east northeast at 55 mph.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snyder County was issued at March 14 at 10:29AM EDT

