Thunderstorms moving through parts of the midstate

Parts of Perry, Northumberland, Juniata, Dauphin and Snyder counties could see thunderstorms and hail until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. "At 7:57 a.m., Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Mexico, Juniata County, moving east northeast at 55 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.