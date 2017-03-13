Thunderstorms moving through parts of the midstate
Parts of Perry, Northumberland, Juniata, Dauphin and Snyder counties could see thunderstorms and hail until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service at State College. "At 7:57 a.m., Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Mexico, Juniata County, moving east northeast at 55 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Jul '16
|5709335825kat
|2
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC