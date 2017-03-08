Snyder County man to admit killing his wife with hammer, attorneys say
The Snyder County man accused of killing his wife with a hammer but failing in his attempt to commit suicide has agreed to plead guilty. The guilty plea and sentencing are scheduled for April 27 in county court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Selinsgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Jul '16
|5709335825kat
|2
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Selinsgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC