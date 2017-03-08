Snyder County man to admit killing hi...

Snyder County man to admit killing his wife with hammer, attorneys say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PennLive.com

The Snyder County man accused of killing his wife with a hammer but failing in his attempt to commit suicide has agreed to plead guilty. The guilty plea and sentencing are scheduled for April 27 in county court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selinsgrove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Jul '16 5709335825kat 2
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Selinsgrove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selinsgrove Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snyder County was issued at March 13 at 3:06PM EDT

Selinsgrove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selinsgrove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Selinsgrove, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC